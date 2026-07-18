Mary J. Rehm, 81, of rural Warren, passed away July 16, 2026, at Parkview Huntington Hospital.

She was born Aug. 3, 1944, in Warren. She married Douglas “Doug” Rehm July 4, 2013; he survives. She is also survived by children, Wendell “Stan” (Jennifer) Ervin and Durinda Ervin; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Marshall and Mary (Roberts) Marshall; first husband, John Ervin; son, David Ervin; and stepdaughter, Georgia Wintrode.

Family and friends may gather from 2 to 8 p.m. July 22, 2026, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home, 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren. A service will be at 11 a.m. July 23, 2026, at the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Couch officiating. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren.