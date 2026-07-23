Home RSS John and Jolin Whicker are named Bluffton Free Street Fair Grand Marshals John and Jolin Whicker are named Bluffton Free Street Fair Grand Marshals July 23, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp John and Jolin Whicker were quite surprised … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Wells County Briefs 07-24-2026 News Police Notebook 07-24-2026 RSS Steel press delivery draws a crowd to Almco Steel