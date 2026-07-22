Home News Hubie Ashcraft Band rounds off Plaza series Hubie Ashcraft Band rounds off Plaza series July 22, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Hubie Ashcraft band performed some popular country hits to round out the Bluffton’s downtown concert Series. At right, the whole band hypes up Bluffton for some more hits. (Photos by Jonathan Snyder)… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News New conditions put on state funding for Wells County Community Corrections News Southern Wells hires new high school principal News Uniondale council seat filled after yearlong vacancy