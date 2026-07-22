Tom Norwold, Tom Grzych and Mike Oakley were the winning team in this week’s Green Valley Tuesday Golf League. olfGrzych had the low net of 26, Steve Folk had the low gross of 35 and was closest to the pin and Bill Foreman had the longest putt….

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