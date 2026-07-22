Home Sports Green Valley Golf League results: 7-22-2026 Green Valley Golf League results: 7-22-2026 July 22, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Tom Norwold, Tom Grzych and Mike Oakley were the winning team in this week’s Green Valley Tuesday Golf League. olfGrzych had the low net of 26, Steve Folk had the low gross of 35 and was closest to the pin and Bill Foreman had the longest putt…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Green Valley Golf results Sports BLUFFTON TENNIS TOURNAMENT Sports Football media day: My takeaways