Cynthia “Cindy” A. Geisel, 71, of Bluffton, passed away Friday morning, July 17, 2026, at her residence.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 21, 2026, from 1 until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be Wednesday, July 22, 2026, at 10 a.m., at the Bluffton North Apostolic Christian Church, with visitation from 9 until 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s edition of The News-Banner.

Online condolences may be shared at www.goodwinharnish.com.