Home Lifestyle Salomon Farms Farmers Market now open Wednesdays Salomon Farms Farmers Market now open Wednesdays June 16, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Salomon Farms Farmers Market is now open every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. , through Sept. 2. Offered will be produce, baked goods, honey, pies and artisan and craft items…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Lifestyle Ossian Presbyterian to host VBS Lifestyle What’s happening at the Wells County Public Library Lifestyle GRANTING ACCESS TO GOD