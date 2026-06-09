Joseph “Joe” S. Minnich, 67, of Bluffton, passed away Saturday evening, June 6, 2026, at his residence.

Joe was born in Bluffton on Aug. 25, 1958, to Floyd L. and Marilyn Jean (Maddux) Minnich. He married Kim D. Shively in Uniondale on Oct. 14, 1978; she survives.

A 1976 graduate of Bluffton High School, Joe first went to work for Wayne Grove at The Advertiser in Bluffton. He later worked at Simpson Industries in Bluffton for over 15 years, serving in many positions, and finished as the quality control manager. Joe then went on to work in several different sales positions for PGI Manufacturing and retired as vice president of the sales and purchasing department on April 1, 2025.

Joe was a member of the First Reformed Church in Bluffton. Many days he could be found during lunch time at “Table 43” at the Bluffton Pizza Hut with a group of his close friends. He loved to golf, mow his lawn, and also enjoyed woodworking in his spare time. Joe loved cooking, especially smoking brisket and hosting his family for cookouts. He enjoyed spending time on the road riding his Harley-Davidson, and although Joe had a lot of hobbies, sharing time with his family at the cabin on the family pond was truly one of his favorite things to do.

In addition to his wife, Joe is survived by a son, Scott (Amy) Minnich of Bluffton; a daughter, Jenny (Eric) Borror of Uniondale; five grandchildren, Gage, Corbin, Kylie, Ella and Brooke; two great-grandchildren, Karsyn and Elsie; a brother, Tim (Lori) Minnich of Fremont; and a sister, Cindy (Craig) Stauffer of Bluffton.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, followed immediately by a memorial service at 6 p.m. Tony Garton and Pastor Gary Aupperle will officiate. Private interment will be held at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Friends Who Care Cancer Relief Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.goodwinharnish.com.