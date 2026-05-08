Home News War at the Gym War at the Gym May 8, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Kids took to the City Gym floor for a Nerf war Thursday afternoon with plenty of obstacles and tunnels to go through. Above, Anthony Tolson sprints to find both some cover and another target. (Photo by Jonathan Snyder)… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Area Plan Commission approves Ossian CFO expansion RSS Vocational education students honored at AWMA banquet RSS Brok’n Axoles Car Shows begins