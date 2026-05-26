Home E-Edition Tuesday, May 26, 2026 Tuesday, May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Wells Community Aquatic Park opens; Upcoming events at the CAC announced; Tigers win ACAC golf tournament … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Saturday, May 23, 2026 E-Edition Friday, May 22, 2026 E-Edition Thursday, May 21, 2026