Home News Raider Royalty Raider Royalty May 13, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Southern Wells Jr.-Sr. High School crown its new royalty this weekend, Prom King Blayden Schomber and Queen Emily Steffen, as well as Princess AJ Bryant and Prince Milan Frey. (Photo provided)… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook 05-13-2026 News Students share RYLA experience with Bluffton Rotary News Norwell Awards Program