Home Sports No. 6 Barons take down the Knights in high stakes NE8 Conference... No. 6 Barons take down the Knights in high stakes NE8 Conference baseball action May 13, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Just a few more feet … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports High School Calendar 05-13-2026 Sports Local Sports Roundup 05-13-2026 Athlete of the Week This week’s Athlete of the Week is Bluffton’s Reid Abbett.