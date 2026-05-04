Home E-Edition Monday, May 4, 2026 Monday, May 4, 2026 May 4, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Southern Wells operation prom; Upcoming events at the public library; NHS wins DeKalb softball invite; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Saturday, May 2, 2026 E-Edition Friday, May 1, 2026 E-Edition Thursday, April 30, 2026