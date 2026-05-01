Home E-Edition Friday, May 1, 2026 Friday, May 1, 2026 May 1, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Gehrett’s 3-run HR keeps Tigers unbeaten in ACAC; East Market Deli lunch spot opens doors; Fifth graders take flight at Southern Wells;… If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Thursday, April 30, 2026 E-Edition Wednesday, April 29, 2026 E-Edition Tuesday, April 28, 2026