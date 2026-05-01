Today’s news: Gehrett’s 3-run HR keeps Tigers unbeaten in ACAC; East Market Deli lunch spot opens doors; Fifth graders take flight at Southern Wells;… If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

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