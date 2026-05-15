Home RSS Bluffton Park Board approves pavilion rental rate changes Bluffton Park Board approves pavilion rental rate changes May 15, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp New pavilion rental rates … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Enderle is Region 3 Principal of the Year Sports Knights roll in 5th, 6th innings to defeat county rival Tigers News Dazey’s Bluffton is Chamber’s May Member of the Month