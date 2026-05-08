Home RSS Area Plan Commission approves Ossian CFO expansion Area Plan Commission approves Ossian CFO expansion May 8, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Maple Creek Pork LLC’s plans … Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Vocational education students honored at AWMA banquet RSS Brok’n Axoles Car Shows begins Sports Patriots win nine-inning thriller vs. Tigers in ACAC bout