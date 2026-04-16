Home E-Edition Thursday, April 16, 2026 Thursday, April 16, 2026 April 16, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: 27th annual scholars dinner; NHS builds culture with boys’ v-ball; New Wells County master planpresented; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Wednesday, April 15, 2026 E-Edition Tuesday, April 14, 2026 E-Edition Monday, April 13, 2026