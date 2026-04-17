Home Sports Shattering records Shattering records April 17, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bluffton’s 4×800-meter relay team beat the previous school record of 10:18.08, clocking in at 10:17.89. From left to right are Abigail Ramseyer, Addison Sonnigsen, Cora Kunkel and Madelyn Funk. (Photo provided)… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Fiechter demands Holdman’s campaign to remove critical ad RSS Library wizardry Sports Bluffton reclaims throne of Wells County track and field