Bluffton’s 4×800-meter relay team beat the previous school record of 10:18.08, clocking in at 10:17.89. From left to right are Abigail Ramseyer, Addison Sonnigsen, Cora Kunkel and Madelyn Funk. (Photo provided)…

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