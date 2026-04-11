Today’s news: Ouabache’s redbud tree is the largest in Indiana; Bingo is for the bros; Smith signs with IU Columbus; Property tax bills are in the mail; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

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