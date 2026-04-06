Home Sports Norwell sophomore Josh McBride named to Indiana All-Star Futures Game Norwell sophomore Josh McBride named to Indiana All-Star Futures Game April 6, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Norwell’s Josh McBride… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Four running for Jefferson Township’s board RSS Weekend egg hunts Sports Knights slug five home runs in road victory over Martinsville