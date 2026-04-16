Home RSS Markle approves map of downtown revitalization area Markle approves map of downtown revitalization area April 16, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Markle Town… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS New Wells County master plan presented RSS Norwell board members honored by the Indiana School Boards Association Sports Bravo, Norwell boys’ volleyball for a mix of hard work and training to establish culture