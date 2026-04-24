Home RSS CDL class set for test CDL class set for test April 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Training has finished… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County Recorder to serve as vice president of AIC’s northeast district Sports Gehrett walks off Starfires, Tigers hold off rally in 7th Sports NHS leaves five on base in final innings as No. 9 Spartans survive Knights’ late inning pressure