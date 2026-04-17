Today’s news: Library wizardry; Fiechter demands Holdman’s campaign to remove critical ad; Bluffton reclaims throne of Wells County track and field; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF….

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