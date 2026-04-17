Home E-Edition Friday, April 17, 2026 Friday, April 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Library wizardry; Fiechter demands Holdman’s campaign to remove critical ad; Bluffton reclaims throne of Wells County track and field; … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Entertainment Guide: 04-18-2026 E-Edition Thursday, April 16, 2026 E-Edition Wednesday, April 15, 2026