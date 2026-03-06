Home RSS Zoning ordinance approved with new solar restrictions Zoning ordinance approved with new solar restrictions March 6, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp All three recommendations… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Mini mailers at the post office RSS Brrr Fest moving to downtown Bluffton for 10th anniversary RSS Ribbon cut, confidence built: Progeny Martial Arts launches in Ossian