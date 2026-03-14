Home RSS Tornado confirmed near Vera Cruz during Wednesday’s storms Tornado confirmed near Vera Cruz during Wednesday’s storms March 14, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The National Weather… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 03-14-2026 RSS High winds cause damage, power outages across Wells County Sports EJ Tackett featured in new HBO series “Born to Bowl”