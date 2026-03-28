Home E-Edition Saturday, March 28, 2026 Saturday, March 28, 2026 March 28, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: We do everything from top to bottom; Norwell baseball, softball previews; Area Easter egg hunt events listed; and more …If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Friday, March 27, 2026 E-Edition Thursday, March 26, 2026 E-Edition Wednesday, March 25, 2026