Home Sports Raiders look to match last year’s big season with Johnson, Gearheart back Raiders look to match last year’s big season with Johnson, Gearheart back March 27, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp What a season… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Wells County master plan rough draft revealed RSS Full STEAM ahead at WCPL Sports Raiders’ softball team returns loaded lineup with key players Parks, Reeves coming back