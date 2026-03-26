NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF HEARING ON PROPOSED CUMULATIVE FIREFIGHTING BUILDING AND EQUIPMENT FUND

Notice is hereby given to the taxpayers of Jefferson Township, Wells County, Indiana, that the Township Board will consider at the Trustee’s Office at 1645 Hillcrest Dr., Suite A, Ossian at 6 o’clock pm on April 15th, 2026, the establishment of a Cumulative Firefighting Building and Equipment Fund under the provisions of Indiana Code 36-8-14 for the purposes as follows:

For all uses as set out in

Indiana Code§ 36-8-14.

The tax will be levied on all taxable real and personal property within the taxing district and will not exceed $0.0333 per $100 of assessed valuation. The proposed fund will be levied beginning with taxes due and payable in the year 2027. Taxpayers appearing at such hearing shall have the right to be heard thereon. The proposed tax rate for the Cumulative Firefighting Building and Equipment Fund is subject to certification by the Department of Local Government Finance.

Within 30 days after the date of the adoption of the Cumulative Firefighting Building and Equipment Fund by the Township Board, Jefferson Township will publish a Notice of Adoption.

Upon publication of the Notice of Adoption, 25 or more taxpayers in the taxing district may file a petition with the County Auditor not later than noon 30 days after the publication of the Notice of Adoption setting forth their objections to the proposed fund.

Dated this 26th day of March, 2026.

Jefferson Township Board

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