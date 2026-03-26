STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

Cause Number:

90D01-2603-PL-000009

LOUISE REYNOLDS, )

Plaintiff )

V. )

KEVIN WELKER and )

JESSICA DAVENPORT, )

Defendant )

NOTICE OF SUIT – SERVICE

BY PUBLICATION

TO: KEVIN WELKER and JESSICA DAVENPORT, whose whereabouts are unknown:

You are notified that a Complaint has been filed by LOUISE REYNOLDS in the above case in the Wells County Superior Court.

The nature of the action is a Complaint for Breach of Lease, Statutory Duty, and Damages regarding 0447W 1200S-90, Montpelier, IN.

This notice is to notify you that the law requires you respond within thirty (30) days after the last notice of the action is published, and if you fail to do so, judgement by default can be entered against you for the entire demand of the Plaintiff.

The attorney for the Plaintiff is Gina M. Eisenhut whose address is 105 N. Main St., Bluffton, Indiana 46714 and telephone number is (260) 824-0500.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells County

Superior Court

Gina M. Eisenhut

Attorney #36307-35

105 N. Main Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-0500

Attorney for Plaintiff

nb 3/26, 4/2, 4/9