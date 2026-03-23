NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON PETITION TO VACATE A PORTION OF CERTAIN

RIGHTS-OF-WAY IN THE CITY OF BLUFFTON, INDIANA

Notice is hereby given that on April 7, 2026 beginning not earlier than 5:30 p.m., the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana will hold a public hearing to consider the passage of an ordinance concerning the requested vacation of a portion of certain rights-of-way located within the City of Bluffton, Wells County, Indiana.

A map showing the portion of the rights-of-way to be vacated and all of the necessary information related thereto is available for public inspection and copying in the office of Clerk-Treasurer of the City of Bluffton, Indiana at the Bluffton City Hall, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714 during normal business hours Monday through Friday until the time of the public hearing.

The public hearing will be held by the Common Council of the City of Bluffton, Indiana on the 7th day of April, 2026 beginning not earlier than 5:30 p.m. in the Bluffton City Council Chambers at Bluffton City Hall, Second Floor, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714 at which time all interested persons will have the opportunity to be heard on the matters set forth in the petition.

The City of Bluffton desires to make reasonable accommodations for persons with handicaps or disabilities in order that all persons may fully participate in public meetings. In that regard, if you need reasonable accommodations to attend and participate in a public meeting, you are to contact the Clerk-Treasurer, 128 E. Market Street, Bluffton, Indiana 46714, (260) 824-0612 during normal business hours at least 24 hours prior to the meeting. Please indicate the accommodation requested and every reasonable effort will be made to comply with your request.

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