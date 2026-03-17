NOTICE TO BIDDERS FOR

BLUFFTON-HARRISON MSD

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of School Trustees of the Bluffton-Harrison MSD (the “Owner”) will receive sealed bids for the 2026 Paving Improvement Project.

Bids will be accepted at the Bluffton-Harrison MSD Administration Office, 805 East Harrison Street, Bluffton, Indiana, until 10:00 a.m. (local time), on April 14, 2026. Bids will be opened and tabulated at that time in the Board Room. A Pre-Bid Meeting is scheduled for March 25, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. at Bluffton High School, 1 Tiger Trail, Bluffton, IN.

All bidding and construction shall be in accordance with construction documents prepared by Barton-Coe-Vilamaa, Architect and Engineers, Inc., which can be obtained from the office of Barton-Coe-Vilamaa. Call 260-489-9079 (office of Barton-Coe-Vilamaa) to request an invitation to receive digital access to the bidding documents.

Bidders will be required to file, with their bids, a certified check made payable to the Bluffton-Harrison MSD or a Bid Bond for an amount not less than five percent (5%) of their maximum bid or bids. Should a successful bidder withdraw its bid, or fail to execute a satisfactory Contract, Bluffton-Harrison MSD may then declare the bid deposit or bid bond to be forfeited as liquidated damages.

Each successful bidder shall be required to furnish an approved Performance Bond and a Labor and Materials Payment Bond which cover faithful performance of the contract and the payment of all obligations arising thereunder. A Maintenance Bond shall also be required. Said bonds shall remain in full force and effect for twelve months from the substantial completion of the Work.

The contract will be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder complying with the conditions for bidding, provided the bid is reasonable and it is to the best interest of the Owner to accept it. The Owner reserves the right to reject the bid of any or all bidder in accordance with Indiana Code 36-1-12.

Bids not reaching said office by 10:00 a.m., on April 14, 2026 will not be opened and will be returned unopened to the original bidder.

Dated this 17th day of March 2026.

BOARD OF SCHOOL

TRUSTEES

BLUFFTON-HARRISON MSD

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