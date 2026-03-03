Poneto Civil Town, Wells County, Indiana

Cash & Investments Combined Statement – 2025

Local Local Fund Beg Cash End Cash

Fund Name & Inv Bal & Inv Bal

Number Jan. 1, 2025 Receipts Disbursements Dec. 31, 2025

Governmental Activities

1101 General $304,105.25 $311,612.26 $81,744.30 $533,973.21

2194 Rainy Day $16,004.00 $0.00 $0.00 $16,004.00

2201 M V H $52,467.15 $3,721.52 $12,096.04 $44,092.63

2202 L R & S $16,630.84 $2,156.00 $2,769.00 $16,017.84

2203 MVH -Restricted $55,896.99 $3,721.47 $0.00 $59,618.46

2209 LIT – Econ Dev. $82,873.46 $7,353.96 $10,000.00 $80,227.42

2235 Riverboat $9,707.47 $990.76 $5,797.50 $4,900.73

2240 Loit/Public Safety $52,564.96 $4,672.96 $12,000.00 $45,237.92

2256 Opoid Unrestricted $72.37 $104.04 $95.25 $81.16

4401 C C I $9,377.87 $257.15 $1,854.00 $7,781.02

8901 Payroll $1,153.34 $0.00 $0.00 $1,153.34

Town Of Poneto-Sewer

6201 Wastewater Utility $57,767.74 $121,928.45 $123,390.21 $56,305.98

6202 Bond And Interest $20,719.04 $16,296.49 $14,850.00 $22,165.53

6203 Debt Service Reserve $18,179.91 $845.22 $0.00 $19,025.13

Total All Funds $697,520.39 $473,660.28 $264,596.30 $906,584.37

nb 3/2