Home RSS Ossian woman sentenced for scam, ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution Ossian woman sentenced for scam, ordered to pay $1.6 million in restitution March 24, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp An Ossian scam… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 03-24-2026 RSS A growing community; new garden opens to Bluffton RSS 2026 property tax bills will seem familiar