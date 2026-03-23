Home E-Edition Monday, March 23, 2026 Monday, March 23, 2026 March 23, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: 2026 property tax bills will seem familiar; EJ Tackett back in Fort Wayne for Indiana Classic; and more … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Saturday, March 21, 2026 E-Edition Friday, March 20, 2026 E-Edition Thursday, March 19, 2026