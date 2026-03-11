

Joyce M. Mock, 90, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, March 10, 2026, at Lincolnshire Place in Fort Wayne.

Joyce was born on Oct. 1, 1935, in Wayne County to James E. and Millie V. (White) Bulmer. She graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1954 and attended IPFW for two years. She worked for the Lagrange County Health Department for many years. She was a homemaker and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bluffton.

On Aug. 24, 1991, Joyce and Dr. L. Farrell Mock were married in Bluffton. On their honeymoon, they went on a bike tour in Vermont. The couple loved being outside, working on the property and walking in the woods. Together they enjoyed traveling, riding bikes and skiing. He preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Vicki S. (Anthony) Yoder of Fort Wayne and Bart (Lindsey) Willard of Brownsburg; 10 grandchildren, Tajalei, Talon and Tabriana Willard, Justin Yoder, Jesse Paff and Jonathan, Stephen and Lina Willard, and Lily and Javen; along with four great-grandchildren, John Anthony, Silas and Ettie Paff and Adelaide Willard; along with her stepchildren, Andrea Mock and Larry Mock, both of Indianapolis. She will be remembered by her brother, Vernon Bulmer of Hagerstown, Indiana; daughter-in-law, Linda Willard of Fort Wayne; along with many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dr. L. Farrell Mock, a son, Bret Willard, five brothers and five sisters.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday, March 13, 2026, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with Jeff Lemler officiating.

Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

A graveside service will take place 3 p.m. on Friday at Brick Cemetery in Hagerstown.

Memorials may be made to Paradigm Hospice and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.