Home RSS High winds cause damage, power outages across Wells County High winds cause damage, power outages across Wells County March 14, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Severe winds ripped… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 03-14-2026 Sports EJ Tackett featured in new HBO series “Born to Bowl” Sports Bertsch inks with Indiana Wesleyan for tack and field