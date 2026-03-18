Home RSS BZA approves set back variance for garage addition in Bluffton BZA approves set back variance for garage addition in Bluffton March 18, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp A front yard… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS Southern Wells stays with ACAC, asks conference for clarity RSS Bluffton Common Council passes zoning ordinance changes Sports Tigers’ AJ Streveler, Tim Cooley added to North All-Star Game rosters