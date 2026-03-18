Home RSS Bluffton Common Council passes zoning ordinance changes Bluffton Common Council passes zoning ordinance changes March 18, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bluffton’s Common Council… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS BZA approves set back variance for garage addition in Bluffton Sports Tigers’ AJ Streveler, Tim Cooley added to North All-Star Game rosters News Police Notebook: 03-17-2026