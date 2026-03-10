Home News Advancing to state Advancing to state March 10, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Norwell High School’s winter guard placed first in its round at Prelims Saturday, March 7. The team will compete at the state finals on Saturday, March 14 in Plainfield. (Photo provided)… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 03-10-2026 RSS New firetruck training RSS Ossian considering agreement for downtown project