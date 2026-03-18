Home RSS A Place for Second Chances: The Resilient House celebrates opening with ribbon... A Place for Second Chances: The Resilient House celebrates opening with ribbon cutting March 18, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The Wells County… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Seven SW students honored for competition RSS Southern Wells stays with ACAC, asks conference for clarity RSS BZA approves set back variance for garage addition in Bluffton