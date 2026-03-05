Home Sports 5th-8th grade boys’ basketball league three-way tie 5th-8th grade boys’ basketball league three-way tie March 14, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Three teams tied… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports EJ Tackett featured in new HBO series “Born to Bowl” Sports Bertsch inks with Indiana Wesleyan for tack and field Sports Gilliard takes Indiana Miss Basketball, Rosswurm third