ADVERTISEMENT TO BID

REPLACEMENT OF

HARRISON 1059

WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

Sealed proposals will be received by the Wells County Board of Commissioners, Owner, at the Wells County Highway Garage at 828 E 200 S, Bluffton, IN 46714, until 1:00 pm local time, Wednesday March 18, 2026. The bids will then be publicly opened and read aloud immediately following the deadline. Any bids received later than the above time will be returned unopened.

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: Work for which proposals are to be received is for the replacement of Harrison 1059 carrying River Road over Markley Ditch. The work will consist of replacing the existing structure with 19’-0” reinforced concrete three-sided structure. Along with the structure replacement approximately 150 feet of incidental road work on either side of the structure. Incidental construction will consist of items such as milling, overlay, aggregate shoulders, guardrail, etc.

BID DOCUMENTS: Digital copies of the Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents may be obtained at the office of the Wells County Highway Department at 828 E 200 S, Bluffton, IN 46750 or requested by email to nate.whitacre@wellscounty.org.

Bids shall be properly and completely executed on Bid Forms and in the order as identified and contained in the Contract Documents obtainable from the offices as stated above. Each bid shall be accompanied by a complete and fully executed Form No. 96 (latest revision) and acceptable Bid Security. Any bid not accompanied by the above-required items shall be deemed to be a non-responsive bid.

No Bidder may withdraw his proposal within a period of 60 days following the date set for the receiving of bids. The Owner reserves the right to retain any and all bids for a period of not more than 60 days and said bid shall remain in full force and effect during said time. The Owner further reserves the right to waive informalities and to award the Contract to any Bidder all to the advantage of Wells County or to reject all bids.

BID SECURITY: Each bid shall be accompanied by an acceptable certified check made payable to the Wells County Board of Commissioners or an acceptable bid bond in the amount equal to 10% of the total bid price executed by an incorporated surety company in good standing and qualified to do business in the State of Indiana and whose name appears on the current Treasury Department Circular 570.

BONDS: A Performance Bond and Payment Bond each in the amount of 100% of the Contract price will be required from the Contractor to whom the work is awarded.

INDIANA REQUIREMENTS: Standard Questionnaire Form 96 (latest revision), completely filled out and signed, including attachment of Contractor’s Financial Statement as stipulated in Section III.

COUNTY REQUIREMENTS: A prevailing wage scale will not be required for this project.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE: No pre-bid conference is scheduled for the project.

SPECIAL NOTE TO BIDDERS: Award of low bid is contingent upon passing of SB 179 and official award of funds from INDOT. If SB 179 is not passed and/or funding is not awarded to Wells County, this project may be re-bid at a later date.

FOR THE BOARD OF

COMMISSIONERS WELLS

COUNTY, INDIANA

By: Nate Whitacre, PE

Wells County Engineer

oj, nb 2/19, 2/26