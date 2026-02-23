Home Sports Norwell coach Eric Thornton reaches 500th career victory Norwell coach Eric Thornton reaches 500th career victory February 23, 2026 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp In the midst… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Sports Tigersharks capture 3rd sectional, send six events to state Sports High School Calendar: 02-23-2026 Sports IHSAA reveals boys’ hoops state tournament pairings