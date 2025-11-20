Terry Lee Gerber, 79, of Keystone passed away Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 at his home with his wife by his side.

Born Feb. 7, 1946 in Bluffton, he was the son of Norman and Wilma Louise (Hutchinson) Gerber.

Growing up on the family farm in Petroleum, Terry helped with milk delivery at Gerber Central Dairy. After graduating Petroleum High School with the Class of 1964, he served in the U.S. Marine Corp during the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he spent his work career driving semi and transported for GM for over 25 years, retiring in the late 2000s.

On Nov. 24, 2012, he married Linda (Deschaine) Riddle in Tennessee.

He was a member of Park Community Church in Bluffton. Terry enjoyed being outdoors, playing the guitar and keyboard and riding motorcycles.

Terry is survived by his loving wife, Linda Gerber; son, Aaron Gerber; step-son, Chris (Kristine) Riddle; six grandchildren; sisters, Mary Jo Painter and Judy Helms; brothers, Jim (Linda) Gerber, Ted (Barb) Gerber and Scott Gerber; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his siblings, Don Gerber, Peggy Dyson and Doug Gerber.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, at Park Community Church, 617 S Bennett St. in Bluffton, with his funeral service beginning at 1 p.m.. Pastor Troy Green will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorial donations may be given in memory to Park Community Church. Arrangements with DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City.

