Higher education commissioners stressed budget discipline for state’s largest need-based college aid program By CASEY SMITH Indiana Capital Chronicle Indiana’s Commission for Higher Education voted Thursday to keep Frank O’Bannon scholarship awards flat for the 2026-27 academic year, holding the state-funded financial aid program at about $168 million annually. The decision means roughly 37,000 Hoosier college…
