Rolland “Ron” Myers, 85, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday evening, Nov. 18, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Ron was born on July 11, 1940, in Bluffton to Ray E. and Marjorie I. (Ginter) Myers. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1958. Ron worked for Almco Steel for 40 years, retiring in 2005.

He served as the Lancaster Township Trustee for 12 years, president of the Wheels of Yesteryear for 16 years and was an active volunteer of the Wells County 4-H Park Association for many years. With a servant’s heart, Ron was a member of Bluffton Masonic Lodge #145, Fort Wayne Shrine and Fort Wayne Scottish Rite. He attended Hope Missionary Church. Ron collected antique tractors, toy tractors and “Hit-and-Miss” one cylinder engines.

On Aug. 23, 1958, Ron and Judith A. Reed were married at Murray Missionary Church. They have spent the last 20 years wintering in Avon Park, Florida.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Judy Myers of Bluffton; his children, Penny Moser of Bluffton and Rod (Lynda) Myers of Rome City; five grandchildren, Adam (Shelby) Moser, Logan (Brittany) Moser, Brittany (Derek) See, Leigh (Neal) Lewis and Paige (Quinn) Ruich; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Yvonne Myers of Sebring, Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Edward Russell Myers, a brother, Rex H. Myers and a son-in-law, Brent A. Moser.

Visitation will take place 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday with Pastor Mark Wilson officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Ossian.

Memorials may be made to Wells County 4-H Association or Hope Missionary Church and may be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.