Richard E. Fiechter, 98, of Craigville, passed away Wednesday evening, Nov. 12, 2025, at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 15, 1926, in Craigville, the son of Fred and Mary (Aeschliman) Fiechter. On Aug. 25, 1951, Richard married Wava A. Fox, she preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2021.

Richard was a member of Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. He worked side-by-side with other members of Hope to build an addition onto the church. Richard and Wava served coffee for almost 10 years. They also served meals to new members.

Richard was a lifelong dairy farmer, who won many awards for both dairy and farming. He invented a grain auger system for planters and hopper wagons, becoming the owner and operator of Richard & Wava Auger Systems. He continued to help farmers with their Auger Systems way into his 90s.

Richard served his country in the United States Army, during WWII.

He is survived by his daughter, Angela (Christopher) Gahman of Uniondale; two grandchildren, Nicole Gahman (Joel Aguilera) and Stephanie Gahman (Nabil Cook); two great-grandchildren, Jonathan Gahman and Callum Cook.

Richard was proceeded in death by his wife of 69 years, Wava Fox Fiechter; his brothers, Walter, Lloyd, Glen and Ralph Fiechter; his sisters, Nova Kipfer and Lou Moser.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17, 2025, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025, at Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home, with visitation 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Pastor Gary Aupperlie will be officiating and burial will follow in Decatur Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Forgotten Children.

Arrangements are entrusted to Haggard-Hirschy & Zelt Funeral Home. Visit www.hhzfuneralhome.com to leave an online condolence.