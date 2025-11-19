STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

SUPERIOR COURT

CAUSE NO:

90D01-2510-DN-000099

IN RE THE MATTER OF:

Ismael Coffy

Petitioner

and

Mallhy Bell Plantin

Respondent

NOTICE

Mallhy Bell Plantin, whose whereabouts are unknown, the Ismael Coffy in the above titled action, is notified that a hearing has been scheduled for 14th day of January, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wells Superior Court.

If you seek to contest the issue at hand, you must appear at the hearing stated herein. Failure to appear will result in the Court still holding a hearing to determine the request filed and you will lose her right to contest any findings.

Andrew Antrim

nb 11/5, 11/12, 11/19

hspaxlp