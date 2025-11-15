STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2510-EU-000049

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

ROBERT MICHAEL MILLER, )

DECEASED. )

NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION

For Publication in Newspaper

Notice is hereby given that Lorraine Sue Miller was on the 3rd day of November,2025 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Robert Michael Miller, deceased, who died on the 9th day of October, 2025.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 3rd day of November, 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Attorney for the Estate:

Jeffrey A. Clark

BURT, BLEE, DIXON, SUTTON & BLOOM, LLP

Attorney No. 18357-49

200 East Main Street, Suite 1000

Fort Wayne IN 46802

(260) 426-1300

