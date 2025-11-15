STATE OF INDIANA )
) SS
COUNTY OF WELLS )
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2510-EU-000049
IN THE MATTER OF THE )
ESTATE OF )
ROBERT MICHAEL MILLER, )
DECEASED. )
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION
For Publication in Newspaper
Notice is hereby given that Lorraine Sue Miller was on the 3rd day of November,2025 appointed Personal Representative of the estate of Robert Michael Miller, deceased, who died on the 9th day of October, 2025.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 3rd day of November, 2025.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Attorney for the Estate:
Jeffrey A. Clark
BURT, BLEE, DIXON, SUTTON & BLOOM, LLP
Attorney No. 18357-49
200 East Main Street, Suite 1000
Fort Wayne IN 46802
(260) 426-1300
nb 11/8, 11/15
hspaxlp