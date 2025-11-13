NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED ADMINISTRATION

IN THE WELLS CIRCUIT COURT

OF WELLS COUNTY, INDIANA

DOCKET NO.

90C01-2510-EU-000048

Notice is hereby given that Amanda I. McGuire was on the 31st day of October 2025, appointed personal representative of the estate of PATRICIA K. ROLLER, deceased, who died on the 4th day of September 2025, and was authorized to administer her estate without Court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file those claims in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court within three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or those claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this 31st day of October 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Matthew P. Hayes

Attorney for Personal Representative

Attorney No. 32002-02

Gordon, Adler, Hayes & Washburn PC

119 East Oak Forest Drive

Bluffton, IN 46714

(260) 824-9377

