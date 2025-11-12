Beth was born May 21, 1958, to Sharon Martin (Couch) and Kenneth Leo Hunnicutt in Sullivan, Indiana. She passed away Nov. 9, 2025.

Surviving are her mother, Sharon (Steve) Couch; sisters, Marilyn (Tank) Lowe and Darlene (Matt) Lettau; daughters, Josie and Abby (Alan Spahr); grandchildren, Jade, Lana, Makaio, Kiya, Lark, Nadali, Benjamin and Sylus; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Kenny, and siblings, Diana and Marlin.

Beth was a 1976 graduate of Bluffton High School. She was also a member of the American Legion Post 348 and the USA River Rats in Cape Canaveral, Florida. She enjoyed doing anything to help and honor veterans. Her favorite thing to do with the River Rats was helping with “The Wall”, a traveling Vietnam War memorial. Her friends amongst the Rats referred to her as Grasshopper. Beth loved hard, lived life freely and to the fullest.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.